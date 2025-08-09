First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Acquired by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 195.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 224.0% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 169.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $64.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $50.27 and a 52 week high of $64.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.35.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a $0.1706 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

