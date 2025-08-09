Financial Comparison: Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) versus Energizer (NYSE:ENR)

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) and Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Albertsons Companies and Energizer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albertsons Companies 1.18% 37.92% 4.63% Energizer 8.60% 181.90% 6.24%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Albertsons Companies and Energizer, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Albertsons Companies 1 4 11 0 2.63 Energizer 0 6 1 0 2.14

Dividends

Albertsons Companies currently has a consensus target price of $24.0625, indicating a potential upside of 22.08%. Energizer has a consensus target price of $31.4286, indicating a potential upside of 9.29%. Given Albertsons Companies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Albertsons Companies is more favorable than Energizer.

Albertsons Companies pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Energizer pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Albertsons Companies pays out 36.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Energizer pays out 34.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Albertsons Companies has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Energizer is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Albertsons Companies and Energizer”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albertsons Companies $80.39 billion 0.14 $958.60 million $1.64 12.02 Energizer $2.89 billion 0.68 $38.10 million $3.47 8.29

Albertsons Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Energizer. Energizer is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Albertsons Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.4% of Albertsons Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.7% of Energizer shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Albertsons Companies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Energizer shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Albertsons Companies has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energizer has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Energizer beats Albertsons Companies on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores. It operates stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw’s, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci’s Food Lovers Market; and pharmacies, in-store branded coffee shops, adjacent fuel centers, distribution centers, and manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms. Albertsons Companies, Inc. was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. Albertsons Companies, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Albertsons Investor Holdings LLC.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands. The company licenses the Energizer, Rayovac, and Eveready brands to companies developing consumer solutions in solar, automotive batteries, portable power for critical devices, generators, power tools, household light bulbs, and other lighting products. In addition, it designs and markets automotive fragrance and appearance products, including protectants, wipes, tire and wheel care products, glass cleaners, leather care products, air fresheners, and washes to clean, shine, refresh, and protect interior and exterior automobile surfaces under the brand names of Armor All, Nu Finish, Refresh Your Car!, LEXOL, Eagle One, California Scents, Driven, Bahama & Co, Carnu, Grand Prix, Kit, and Tempo; STP branded fuel and oil additives, functional fluids, and other performance chemical products; and do-it-yourself automotive air conditioning recharge products under the A/C PRO brand name, as well as other refrigerant and recharge kits, sealants, and accessories. The company sells its products through direct sales force, distributors, and wholesalers; and various retail and business-to-business channels, including mass merchandisers, club, electronics, food, home improvement, dollar store, auto, drug, hardware, e-commerce, convenience, sporting goods, hobby/craft, office, industrial, medical, and catalog. Energizer Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

