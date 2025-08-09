Financial Analysis: Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) vs. Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) and Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.6% of Domino’s Pizza shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Domino’s Pizza shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Bloomin’ Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Domino’s Pizza and Bloomin’ Brands”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Domino’s Pizza $4.71 billion 3.17 $584.17 million $17.22 25.55 Bloomin’ Brands $3.95 billion 0.14 -$128.02 million ($0.05) -132.60

Domino’s Pizza has higher revenue and earnings than Bloomin’ Brands. Bloomin’ Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Domino’s Pizza, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Domino’s Pizza and Bloomin’ Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Domino’s Pizza 12.49% -15.09% 33.17% Bloomin’ Brands -0.12% 50.26% 3.82%

Dividends

Domino’s Pizza pays an annual dividend of $6.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Bloomin’ Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. Domino’s Pizza pays out 40.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bloomin’ Brands pays out -1,200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Domino’s Pizza has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Bloomin’ Brands is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

Domino’s Pizza has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bloomin’ Brands has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Domino’s Pizza and Bloomin’ Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Domino’s Pizza 2 11 14 1 2.50 Bloomin’ Brands 2 8 0 0 1.80

Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus price target of $489.6667, suggesting a potential upside of 11.28%. Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 65.91%. Given Bloomin’ Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bloomin’ Brands is more favorable than Domino’s Pizza.

Summary

Domino’s Pizza beats Bloomin’ Brands on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores. It also provides oven-baked sandwiches, pastas, boneless chicken and chicken wings, breads and dips, desserts, and soft drink products, as well as loaded tots and pepperoni stuffed cheesy breads. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China. Its brands include Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, and Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar. The company was founded by Chris Thomas Sullivan, Robert Danker Basham and John Timothy Gannon in March 1988 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

