Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,530 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,632 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIS. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,433,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,377,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,929 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,925,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $559,399,000 after acquiring an additional 982,955 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6,171.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 829,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,973,000 after acquiring an additional 816,612 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,376,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $111,215,000 after purchasing an additional 466,246 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 13,947.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 449,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,330,000 after purchasing an additional 446,598 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Stephens increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.63.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

FIS stock opened at $71.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 395.13 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.51 and a 1 year high of $91.98.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.36. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 888.89%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.