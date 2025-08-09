Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Shares Bought by Savvy Advisors Inc.

Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 260.9% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after acquiring an additional 102,563 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 230.2% in the 1st quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 55,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 7,407 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA FDVV opened at $54.25 on Friday. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $42.81 and a twelve month high of $54.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.49.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

