Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Raised to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $55.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $47.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 price target on shares of Fastenal and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.36.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST opened at $47.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $55.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.14, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.51. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $32.04 and a 1 year high of $48.38.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other news, EVP John Lewis Soderberg sold 32,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total value of $1,349,046.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 21,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $951,760.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 10,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,780.32. The trade was a 67.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastenal

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,984,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,141,000 after purchasing an additional 18,329,847 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Fastenal by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,851,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,743,000 after purchasing an additional 16,308,254 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,734,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950,503 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,298,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Fastenal by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,822,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530,339 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

