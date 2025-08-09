FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Stake Lessened by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,021 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $8,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 187.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 95 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 800.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 31.1% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FDS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $390.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $448.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, June 20th. Raymond James Financial upgraded FactSet Research Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $402.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $444.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 7,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.84, for a total value of $3,398,665.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,702,711.68. This trade represents a 24.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.39, for a total value of $1,320,315.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,650.79. This represents a 39.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,031 shares of company stock valued at $5,825,481 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 1.1%

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $382.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $381.30 and a one year high of $499.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $427.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $440.16.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $585.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.70 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 23.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.