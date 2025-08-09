Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 194 Shares of Amplify Digital Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Amplify Digital Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amplify Digital Payments ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Digital Payments ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Amplify Digital Payments ETF in the first quarter worth about $558,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Amplify Digital Payments ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Amplify Digital Payments ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in Amplify Digital Payments ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify Digital Payments ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Amplify Digital Payments ETF stock opened at $56.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $272.45 million, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.60. Amplify Digital Payments ETF has a one year low of $44.83 and a one year high of $62.24.

Amplify Digital Payments ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Mobile Payments index. The fund tracks an index of global equity in credit card firms, and companies providing payment infrastructure, payment services, payment processing and payment solutions. IPAY was launched on Jul 15, 2015 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

