Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $208,000 in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KR. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Kroger by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Kroger by 3.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Kroger by 8.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 307,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,834,000 after purchasing an additional 24,849 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Kroger by 4.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Kroger by 67.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gabriel Arreaga sold 37,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $2,749,822.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 75,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,791.92. The trade was a 33.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Yael Cosset sold 71,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $5,234,251.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 139,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,224,222.76. This represents a 33.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,948 shares of company stock valued at $14,422,926. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KR. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Kroger from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen cut Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Melius Research raised Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kroger from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price target on Kroger and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.16.

Kroger Trading Up 0.6%

Kroger stock opened at $74.22 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $50.69 and a 52 week high of $74.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.85.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $45.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

