Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $249,000 Holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 75.0% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 90.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 53.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCHW. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 price target on Charles Schwab and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.35.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 173,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $17,185,903.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 590,734 shares in the company, valued at $58,388,148.56. The trade was a 22.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 10,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $911,711.29. Following the sale, the insider owned 39,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,251.54. This represents a 20.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 308,016 shares of company stock valued at $29,341,433. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $97.05 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52-week low of $61.16 and a 52-week high of $99.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.36. The firm has a market cap of $176.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 33.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

Charles Schwab announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.