Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $245,000 Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 350.0% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 98.2% in the first quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $138.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $119.83 and a twelve month high of $144.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.04 and a 200-day moving average of $134.56.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

