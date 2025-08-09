Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 150 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Everett Harris & Co. CA reduced its position in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 1,688.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,218,000 after purchasing an additional 71,312 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 8,020.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 40.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in the fourth quarter worth about $875,000. 11.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on PAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico Stock Performance

PAC opened at $241.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $229.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.48. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.14. Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $151.65 and a 52-week high of $244.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $584.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.86 billion. Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 39.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a $4.4656 dividend. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $4.32. This represents a yield of 350.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico’s payout ratio is currently 40.25%.

About Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

