Everett Harris & Co. CA Lowers Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Everett Harris & Co. CA decreased its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 27,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in American Electric Power by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total transaction of $819,820.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,276.76. This represents a 43.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $1,041,277.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,683.44. The trade was a 51.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,508,293. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on AEP shares. Barclays boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Electric Power from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on American Electric Power from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.29.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $112.50 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.91 and a twelve month high of $115.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $60.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.53.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 17.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

