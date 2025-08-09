Everett Harris & Co. CA Invests $205,000 in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 996 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the first quarter worth $270,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,228,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $407,163,000 after acquiring an additional 468,950 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 170,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,092,000 after acquiring an additional 18,620 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 60,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus raised Cintas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Redburn Atlantic cut Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cintas from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of Cintas in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cintas from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.54.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $226.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.03. Cintas Corporation has a 1-year low of $180.78 and a 1-year high of $229.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.26.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.99 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 17,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $3,821,790.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 622,712 shares in the company, valued at $137,557,080.80. This trade represents a 2.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 5,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total transaction of $1,136,121.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,945 shares in the company, valued at $4,904,049.15. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

