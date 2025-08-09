Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $542,000 Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lessened its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Canopy Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 44,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 8,544 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 98,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.95.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ opened at $61.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.41. The company has a market capitalization of $80.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.46. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.86%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

