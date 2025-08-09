ESL Trust Services LLC Has $31,000 Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

ESL Trust Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 57.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FSA Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. FSA Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 108,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $495,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,723,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,458,000 after buying an additional 360,678 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $521,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $264,000. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK opened at $96.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.72. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $90.40 and a 1 year high of $97.90.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.