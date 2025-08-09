ESL Trust Services LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

ESL Trust Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 4.7% of ESL Trust Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. ESL Trust Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $20,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $906,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 78,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after acquiring an additional 7,646 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 211,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,120,000 after acquiring an additional 14,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 152,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $110.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.90. The company has a market capitalization of $80.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.