Eric Mcgee Acquires 1,148 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stock

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) EVP Eric Mcgee acquired 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $140.76 per share, for a total transaction of $161,592.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,201.72. This represents a 18.37% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

JBHT stock opened at $139.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.79 and a 1 year high of $200.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.09. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.29.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

JBHT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 19,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 418.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 167.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

