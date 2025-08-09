Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.21 and traded as high as $1.70. Equus Total Return shares last traded at $1.69, with a volume of 146,797 shares trading hands.

Equus Total Return Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $22.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.74.

Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The investment management company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter. Equus Total Return had a negative net margin of 935.97% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%.

About Equus Total Return

Equus Total Return, Inc is a business development company (BDC) specializing in leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, corporate partnerships/joint ventures, growth and expansion capital, acquisition financing, roll-up acquisition strategies, operational turnarounds, recapitalizations of existing businesses, special situations, equity and equity-oriented securities issued by privately owned companies, debt securities including subordinate debt, debt convertible into common or preferred stock, or debt combined with warrants and common and preferred stock, and preferred equity financing.

