Equities Analysts Set Expectations for FIGS FY2026 Earnings

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital decreased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FIGS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 6th. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now forecasts that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for FIGS’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

Get FIGS alerts:

FIGS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays restated a “positive” rating on shares of FIGS in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FIGS from $4.25 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on FIGS from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

FIGS Price Performance

FIGS stock opened at $6.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 156.04 and a beta of 1.34. FIGS has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $7.05.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $152.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.17 million. FIGS had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 1.26%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in FIGS by 88.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 107,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 50,720 shares in the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the first quarter valued at $6,962,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the fourth quarter valued at $1,270,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of FIGS by 151.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 433,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 261,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the first quarter valued at $700,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FIGS news, CFO Sarah Oughtred sold 99,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $617,972.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 878,058 shares in the company, valued at $5,435,179.02. This represents a 10.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 22.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FIGS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.