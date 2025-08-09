Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Assurant Q3 Earnings

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Assurant in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 7th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.48 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.47. The consensus estimate for Assurant’s current full-year earnings is $16.88 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Assurant’s Q4 2026 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Assurant from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Assurant from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.83.

Assurant Stock Up 0.8%

AIZ opened at $203.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.23. Assurant has a 12 month low of $170.39 and a 12 month high of $230.55.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.77 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assurant

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Assurant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Assurant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Assurant by 193.9% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Assurant by 1,133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Assurant by 192.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.93, for a total transaction of $201,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,725.75. The trade was a 7.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Assurant’s payout ratio is presently 23.17%.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

