EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) Stock Position Trimmed by TLS Advisors LLC

TLS Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. EQT makes up approximately 16.4% of TLS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. TLS Advisors LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $7,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in EQT in the first quarter worth $216,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in EQT by 36.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 205,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,989,000 after purchasing an additional 54,779 shares during the period. Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth $1,284,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of EQT by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

In other EQT news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 4,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $219,594.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sarah Fenton sold 12,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total value of $646,029.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,646.18. The trade was a 48.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EQT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on EQT from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Mizuho raised EQT to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on EQT in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on EQT from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.84.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $51.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.13. EQT Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $30.59 and a fifty-two week high of $61.02.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 15.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that EQT Corporation will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 6th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.05%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

