Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman Purchases 5,000 Shares

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.82 per share, for a total transaction of $154,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,620,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,947,878.24. This trade represents a 0.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $32.44 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.89 and a 12-month high of $130.08. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $363.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 83.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 124.7% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $28.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.22.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Further Reading

