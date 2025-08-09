Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Plans $0.53 Quarterly Dividend

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5275 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th.
Emerson Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 32.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Emerson Electric to earn $6.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.
Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.0%
EMR stock opened at $132.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.71. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $90.06 and a fifty-two week high of $150.27.
About Emerson Electric
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
