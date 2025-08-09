Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Plans $0.53 Quarterly Dividend

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5275 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th.

Emerson Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 32.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Emerson Electric to earn $6.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.

EMR stock opened at $132.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.71. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $90.06 and a fifty-two week high of $150.27.

Emerson Electric last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.60 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm's revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

