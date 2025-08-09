Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Position Raised by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,152,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,635,281,000 after purchasing an additional 666,534 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,618,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,917,004,000 after buying an additional 464,137 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,686,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,722,000 after buying an additional 76,896 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,880,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,559,000 after buying an additional 35,576 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,449,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,446,000 after purchasing an additional 346,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $294.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.58. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.71 and a twelve month high of $567.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $340.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $385.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.30 by ($0.46). Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 29.11%.

In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $286.94 per share, with a total value of $2,438,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 151,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,333,678.80. This trade represents a 5.96% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ELV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Baird R W cut Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Elevance Health from $500.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Elevance Health from $492.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Elevance Health from $428.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.19.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

