Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,054,930 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 39,967 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.40% of Electronic Arts worth $152,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 560 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 208 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Trading Up 3.0%

EA stock opened at $167.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.95. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.21 and a 52 week high of $168.50.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

EA has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Arete Research set a $192.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Arete raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.35.

Read Our Latest Report on EA

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.53, for a total value of $159,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 37,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,923,508.43. This represents a 2.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.49, for a total value of $388,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,092 shares in the company, valued at $9,032,725.08. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,729 shares of company stock worth $4,677,124. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.