Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Price Target Raised to C$41.00

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st.

Shares of TSE ELD opened at C$31.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.37. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of C$18.94 and a 52 week high of C$32.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$28.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.35.

In other Eldorado Gold news, Director George Raymond Burns sold 70,592 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.30, for a total value of C$2,068,430.31. Also, Senior Officer Christos Balaskas sold 6,518 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.10, for a total value of C$183,155.80. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,964 shares of company stock valued at $5,310,299. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corp is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkey, Canada, Greece and Romania. It has a portfolio of high-quality assets and long-term partnerships with local communities. Some of its projects include Kisladag, Efemcukuru, Skouries; Perama Hill and Certej projects.

