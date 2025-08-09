Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Price Target Raised to C$41.00

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Eldorado Gold
Eldorado Gold Stock Down 2.0%
Insider Transactions at Eldorado Gold
In other Eldorado Gold news, Director George Raymond Burns sold 70,592 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.30, for a total value of C$2,068,430.31. Also, Senior Officer Christos Balaskas sold 6,518 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.10, for a total value of C$183,155.80. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,964 shares of company stock valued at $5,310,299. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
Eldorado Gold Company Profile
Eldorado Gold Corp is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkey, Canada, Greece and Romania. It has a portfolio of high-quality assets and long-term partnerships with local communities. Some of its projects include Kisladag, Efemcukuru, Skouries; Perama Hill and Certej projects.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Eldorado Gold
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Airbnb Beats Earnings, But the Growth Story Is Losing Altitude
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Netflix Bulls vs. Bears: Who Wins This Pullback?
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Viasat: Why a Wall of Cash Has Shorts Running for Cover
Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.