Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.70 and traded as high as $14.05. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $13.97, with a volume of 222,654 shares trading hands.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.70 and a 200-day moving average of $13.54.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.0993 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
