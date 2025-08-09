Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.70 and traded as high as $14.05. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $13.97, with a volume of 222,654 shares trading hands.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.70 and a 200-day moving average of $13.54.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.0993 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 4.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 124,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 1.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 3.8% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 23,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 1.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

