Earned Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 6,242 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Earned Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 208.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,242 shares during the period. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $1,608,416.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 62,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,392,563.85. This trade represents a 8.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $1,755,811.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 36,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,703,729.20. This trade represents a 15.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,557 shares of company stock valued at $4,113,796. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $288.55 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $200.61 and a 52-week high of $301.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $283.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $259.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.68.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

