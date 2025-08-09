DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.10 and traded as low as $8.66. DWS Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $8.68, with a volume of 31,066 shares changing hands.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.10.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a jul 25 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a yield of 830.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DWS Municipal Income Trust

About DWS Municipal Income Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 9,279,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $87,038,000 after purchasing an additional 301,804 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 4.8% during the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,476,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,849,000 after acquiring an additional 67,001 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 454,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 224,466 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 292,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 132,813 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,844,000. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

