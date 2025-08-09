DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.10 and traded as low as $8.66. DWS Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $8.68, with a volume of 31,066 shares changing hands.
DWS Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.10.
DWS Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a jul 25 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a yield of 830.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st.
About DWS Municipal Income Trust
Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.
