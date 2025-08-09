DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 479.4% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 145.0% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE DD opened at $70.44 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $90.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.87, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.06.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -348.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on DD shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $89.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.25.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

