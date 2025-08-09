Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DUK opened at $125.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.36. Duke Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $105.20 and a twelve month high of $127.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.47.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.065 per share. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DUK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 target price (up previously from $124.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.20.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

