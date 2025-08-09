Donoghue Forlines LLC Takes $2.42 Million Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,464 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,000. Cheniere Energy makes up about 0.8% of Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 10,162 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,212 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 390 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNG opened at $230.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.43. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.14 and a twelve month high of $257.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.83 and a 200-day moving average of $228.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy company reported $7.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $4.95. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 39.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Insider Activity

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,057,499.00. Following the sale, the director owned 29,733 shares in the company, valued at $7,312,236.69. This represents a 12.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $255.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.71.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

