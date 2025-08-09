Donoghue Forlines LLC Purchases 69 Shares of Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its stake in Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Snap-On were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Snap-On by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Snap-On by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after buying an additional 8,586 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Snap-On by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 637,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,357,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Snap-On by 166.1% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 47,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,441,000 after buying an additional 29,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC raised its stake in Snap-On by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Snap-On

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.84, for a total value of $1,814,942.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 109,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,808,590.40. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.85, for a total transaction of $7,318,876.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 804,510 shares in the company, valued at $254,104,483.50. This represents a 2.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,815 shares of company stock valued at $9,482,532 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Snap-On Price Performance

Shares of SNA opened at $321.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $326.19. Snap-On Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $267.00 and a fifty-two week high of $373.89.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Snap-On had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-On Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $2.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Snap-On’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNA. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Snap-On in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Snap-On from $329.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Snap-On from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Snap-On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap-On presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.17.

Snap-On Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

