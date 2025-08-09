Donoghue Forlines LLC Makes New $2.36 Million Investment in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)

Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,000. Boston Scientific comprises about 0.7% of Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.4% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.2% during the first quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 13.2% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $103.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.44, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1 year low of $75.00 and a 1 year high of $108.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.54 and a 200-day moving average of $102.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

BSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

In related news, Director Yoshiaki Fujimori sold 2,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $310,377.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,646.19. This trade represents a 58.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 164,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total value of $17,051,094.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,476,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,137,894.58. The trade was a 10.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 345,029 shares of company stock worth $35,976,603 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

