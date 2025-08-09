Donoghue Forlines LLC Has $3.87 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 152.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,947 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises about 1.2% of Donoghue Forlines LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,561,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,359,000 after purchasing an additional 815,003 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Citigroup by 455.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,352,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,908,000 after buying an additional 25,705,141 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Citigroup by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,232,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467,958 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 179.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,534,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,790,000 after acquiring an additional 9,334,038 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,454,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,082,000 after purchasing an additional 46,646 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on C. Barclays upped their price objective on Citigroup from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Dbs Bank upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Citigroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,456. This trade represents a 58.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE C opened at $92.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $170.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.51 and a 52-week high of $96.90.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $21.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 35.45%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

