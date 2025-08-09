Donoghue Forlines LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Donoghue Forlines LLC reduced its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in Amgen by 304.5% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 89 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, South Plains Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Amgen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $330.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $326.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total transaction of $434,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,368.16. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN opened at $288.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.49. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.30 and a twelve month high of $339.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $293.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.74. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The company had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.97 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $2.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

