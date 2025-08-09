Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Arcadia Wealth Management Inc.

Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,826 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Arcadia Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $4,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFSD opened at $48.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.58. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $46.66 and a one year high of $48.21.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.