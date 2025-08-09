DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Bought by Cynosure Group LLC

Cynosure Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,377 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,899.2% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 630,566 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $127,097,000 after acquiring an additional 599,025 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,850,223 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,179,171,000 after acquiring an additional 471,217 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $89,351,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 24,140.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 291,859 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $58,827,000 after acquiring an additional 290,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $41,354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total value of $8,217,160.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 299,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,371,954.20. The trade was a 11.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.65, for a total value of $374,509.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 12,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,962.25. The trade was a 12.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,866 shares of company stock worth $11,462,773 over the last three months. Company insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $211.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.78. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.37 and a 1 year high of $254.60.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 8.49%. On average, analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $1.2125 per share. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DKS shares. Wall Street Zen raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Loop Capital set a $215.00 price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $224.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $230.00 price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.50.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

