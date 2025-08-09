Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,284,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,025 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $143,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 158,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,738,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $611,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 48,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,730,000 after buying an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 1,675,978 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.64 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000,009.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,168,461 shares in the company, valued at $90,744,723.04. The trade was a 112.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $103.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.38 and a 52-week high of $130.55.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.47 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 2.75%. Prudential Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.73%.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Stories

