Deutsche Bank AG Has $146.75 Million Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 468,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,536 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.34% of Cummins worth $146,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $308.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $342.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $370.83.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In related news, Director John H. Stone bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $332.08 per share, with a total value of $332,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,441 shares in the company, valued at $810,607.28. The trade was a 69.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:CMI opened at $387.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $339.84 and its 200-day moving average is $331.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.64. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.02 and a 52 week high of $391.56. The firm has a market cap of $53.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $1.22. Cummins had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 34.23%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

