Deutsche Bank AG Buys 430,278 Shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,676,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430,278 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.74% of Centene worth $223,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Centene by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Centene by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Centene by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Centene by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Centene by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Centene

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.62 per share, with a total value of $248,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,840. This represents a 39.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $71.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $25.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Centene Corporation has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $80.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $48.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.71 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Featured Articles

