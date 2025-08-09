Deutsche Bank AG Buys 10,295 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 326,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,295 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $171,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 472,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,533,000 after acquiring an additional 23,034 shares in the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $5,148,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 245.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,632,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,540,005,000 after acquiring an additional 185,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $855.00 target price (up previously from $645.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Craig Hallum raised Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $885.00 price objective on Axon Enterprise and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $837.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Axon Enterprise news, CRO Cameron Brooks sold 3,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.76, for a total transaction of $2,222,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 19,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,405,559.72. This trade represents a 13.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 5,913 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $4,493,880.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,482,400. The trade was a 25.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,642 shares of company stock worth $25,090,528 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of AXON stock opened at $842.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 96.51 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $774.27 and a 200 day moving average of $664.69. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 1 year low of $346.71 and a 1 year high of $885.91.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $668.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.77 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

