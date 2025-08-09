Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stock Position in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,380,940 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 96,490 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.46% of General Motors worth $206,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on General Motors from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $70.00 target price on General Motors in a report on Friday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $36.00 target price on General Motors in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Motors from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, CLSA raised General Motors to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 23,977 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $1,271,020.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,274.13. The trade was a 73.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $53.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36. General Motors Company has a 1 year low of $41.60 and a 1 year high of $61.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.84.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.01. General Motors had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $47.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

