Desjardins Raises Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Price Target to C$4.00

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DIV. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Diversified Royalty from C$3.40 to C$3.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 19th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Diversified Royalty from C$3.10 to C$3.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diversified Royalty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.70.

Get Diversified Royalty alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DIV

Diversified Royalty Stock Up 0.3%

Diversified Royalty Company Profile

Shares of DIV stock opened at C$3.37 on Thursday. Diversified Royalty has a 12 month low of C$2.50 and a 12 month high of C$3.41. The firm has a market cap of C$515.21 million, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.70.

(Get Free Report)

Diversified Royalty Corp is a multi-royalty company. It is engaged in the business of acquiring royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. As a part of the investment strategy, the firm always purchases trademarks of the companies it is going to acquire. The company gives its partners the benefit of full operational control of their business, participation in the growth of their company, and tax deductibility on royal payments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.