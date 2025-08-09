Der Kolk Robert J. Van Sells 10,993 Shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) Stock

nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) insider Der Kolk Robert J. Van sold 10,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total transaction of $979,916.02. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 40,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,634,416.08. This represents a 21.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

nVent Electric stock opened at $88.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.83 and a 200-day moving average of $64.73. nVent Electric PLC has a 1 year low of $41.71 and a 1 year high of $91.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $963.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.79%.

NVT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $89.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Institutional Trading of nVent Electric

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $384,749,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,615,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in nVent Electric by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,195,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,749 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in nVent Electric by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,113,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,096,000 after purchasing an additional 709,464 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP increased its position in nVent Electric by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 2,260,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,473,000 after purchasing an additional 144,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

