Dennis W. Liu Sells 5,000 Shares of CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Stock

CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 13,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,812.80. This trade represents a 26.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CLEAR Secure Price Performance

Shares of YOU stock opened at $31.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.96. CLEAR Secure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.67 and a 1-year high of $38.88.

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $219.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.90 million. CLEAR Secure had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 122.69%. CLEAR Secure’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CLEAR Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLEAR Secure Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. CLEAR Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CLEAR Secure by 329.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of CLEAR Secure in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CLEAR Secure in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of CLEAR Secure by 217.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CLEAR Secure by 72.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of CLEAR Secure from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CLEAR Secure from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CLEAR Secure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CLEAR Secure from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of CLEAR Secure from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CLEAR Secure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

CLEAR Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

