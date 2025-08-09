Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Stock Price Expected to Rise, HC Wainwright Analyst Says

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 209.69% from the stock’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Delcath Systems’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $2.55 EPS.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DCTH. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Delcath Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.
Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $24.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.84 million. Delcath Systems had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that Delcath Systems will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Delcath Systems during the first quarter worth $85,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new position in Delcath Systems during the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.
Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company’s lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.
