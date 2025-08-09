DCI Advisors (LON:DCI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

DCI Advisors Ltd (LON:DCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.88 ($0.07) and traded as high as GBX 4.90 ($0.07). DCI Advisors shares last traded at GBX 4.90 ($0.07), with a volume of 250,000 shares traded.

DCI Advisors Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £44.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -490.00 and a beta of 0.47.

About DCI Advisors

DCI Advisors Ltd (Formerly: Dolphin Capital Investors Ltd) (the 'Company') was incorporated and registered in the British Virgin Islands ('BVI') on 7 June 2005. The Company is a real estate investment company focused on the early-stage, large-scale leisure-integrated residential resorts in the Eastern Mediterranean.

