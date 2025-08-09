DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.57 and traded as high as $10.38. DBV Technologies shares last traded at $9.82, with a volume of 98,148 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DBVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lifesci Capital upgraded DBV Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DBV Technologies to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

DBV Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $268.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of -0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.59.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($1.34). The company had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.64 million. DBV Technologies had a negative return on equity of 287.15% and a negative net margin of 3,220.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DBV Technologies S.A. will post -7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DBV Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DBV Technologies stock. Boxer Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000. Boxer Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of DBV Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 71.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow’s milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

